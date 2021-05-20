Trump 'asked me' to run for governor, state lawmaker says

Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County made the comments during a sit-down interview in the studio of WEEO-FM in Chambersburg.

A Republican state senator who has talked of possibly running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022 says former President Donald Trump asked him months ago to run and promised to campaign for him.

Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County made the comments during a sit-down interview in the studio of WEEO-FM in Chambersburg while discussing a meeting with Trump in New York City.