President Donald Trump making campaign stop at Lancaster Airport Monday

LITITZ, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from September 26.

President Donald Trump will be making a campaign stop in Lancaster County on Monday, his campaign announced Friday.

President Trump is scheduled to host a 'Make America Great Again' event at the Lancaster Airport located at 530 Airport Road in Lititz. 

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the event kicks off at 1:30 p.m.

Ticket registration can be don at donaldjtrump.com.

With Pennsylvania vital to his re-election chances, President Trump visited Erie on October 20. 

Vice President Mike Pence has also recently been in the Keystone State, attending a rally at the Capital City Airport on October 19

