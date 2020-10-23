President Donald Trump making campaign stop at Lancaster Airport Monday

President Trump is scheduled to host a 'Make America Great Again' event at the Lancaster Airport located at 530 Airport Road in Lititz.

President Donald Trump will be making a campaign stop in Lancaster County on Monday, his campaign announced Friday.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the event kicks off at 1:30 p.m.

Ticket registration can be don at donaldjtrump.com.

With Pennsylvania vital to his re-election chances, President Trump visited Erie on October 20.