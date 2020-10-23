Trump campaign loses again in suit over Philly voter offices

Earlier this month, it was ruled that Pennsylvania law does not allow campaign representatives to observe in election offices. That ruling was upheld today.

A Pennsylvania appeals court is delivering another defeat to efforts by President Donald Trump’s campaign to let its campaign representatives monitor people registering to vote or filling out mail-in ballots in election offices in the battleground state.

A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel in 2-1 decision Friday upheld a Philadelphia judge’s rejection of the Trump campaign’s lawsuit against the heavily Democratic city.

Earlier this month, Judge Gary Glazer ruled that Pennsylvania law does not allow such representatives to observe in election offices, a stance echoed by election lawyers, city officials and the state’s top elections official.