Vice President Pence calls for Pennsylvanians to get out the vote

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned at the Capital City Airport Oct. 19, urging Pennsylvanians to get out the vote on the last day to register to vote in the state.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Vice President Mike Pence campaigned at the Capital City Airport outside New Cumberland Oct. 19, urging Pennsylvanians to get out the vote on the last day to register to vote in the state.

By the end of the Oct. 19, the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Department of State reported 9,016,163 registered voters.

Pence sought to rally those Pennsylvania voters to the polls in the final stretch of the election, with 15 days left until Nov. 3.

“I need you to vote, Pennsylvania. Vote for four more years of President Trump in the White House,” Pence told the crowd of several hundred.

The battleground Keystone State could prove crucial to winning the election, so both presidential campaigns are working overtime to get out the vote.

President Donald Trump has made nine visits to Pennsylvania since last year, while former Vice President Joe Biden has made 13 visits.

In September, both candidates made five visits to the state, averaging more than one visit a week.

Some attendees said the rally helped inspire them to convince their friends to vote.

“I think it’s our national duty to vote and I think it’s important. I wanted to vote in 2016 and I couldn’t, but I’m happy to vote this year,” said Josh Trainor, a 19-year-old from Bensalem, Pa.

“I’ve been trying to get as many friends as possible to vote and they’re pretty much all on board,” added 20-year-old Daniel Samsel, also of Bensalem.

Pence addressed several issues popular with the president’s supporters, like the economy, fracking and religious freedom, and attacking Biden’s record on issues ranging from the Supreme Court to China.

“Joe Biden, he has been a cheerleader for communist China all along the way,” Pence said.

The anti-China message was welcome news to a delegation of 100 Japanese who flew from Tokyo to attend the rally. Members of the group handed out flyers urging Americans to support Trump for his tough stance against China.

“We’re very interested in the American election,” said Chihei Sawada, a member of the delegation and resident of Tokyo.

Pence ended his speech with a call to get out the vote.

“There’s never been a day gone by that this president hasn’t gotten up and fought for the promises that he made to the people of Pennsylvania,” Pence said. “Now it’s our turn to fight for him.”

The rally marked the start of a busy campaign week in Pennsylvania.

President Trump will hold a rally in Erie on Tuesday. His son Donald Trump, Jr. will make stops the same day in State College and Hollidaysburg. Second Lady Karen Pence will be in Mount Joy on Wednesday.