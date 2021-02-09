As Labor Day approaches, White House urges public to help contain virus

CDC's Dr. Walensky is urging people to wear masks during indoor Labor Day celebrations as the administration pushes a 'science-driven approach' to contain COVID-19.

The Biden administration's COVID-19 Response Team held a briefing Thursday pushing for more people to get vaccinated and wear a mask at indoor gatherings as the U.S. approaches Labor Day weekend.

The Biden administration is continuing its campaign for what they call a more "science-driven approach" to containing the COVID-19 pandemic, and CDC leadership continue to push for further an expansion of testing and vaccinations.

The White House has listed the fight against COVID-19 as a top priority.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Dr. Walensky again asked those gathering in public indoor settings over holidays, including the upcoming Labor Day weekend, to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

"Masks are not forever, but they are for now," Walensky explained, adding that wearing a face mask is the easiest way for anyone to help slow the spread of coronavirus infections.

With many more kids heading back to the classroom after Labor Day, the CDC director also reiterated the agency's recommendations, saying it's "critically important" for students, teachers, staff and visitors to wear face masks in schools.

Dr. Walensky made it clear that unvaccinated individuals should not be traveling.