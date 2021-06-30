Gov. Wolf to sign budget package, celebrate public school funding

Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to sign a roughly $40 billion budget package that passed last week.

Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to sign a roughly $40 billion budget package that passed last week, as he prepared to attend a public event Wednesday at the Capitol to celebrate new funding for public schools.

The budget legislation won approval Friday in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The package holds the line on taxes, and puts billions of dollars in federal coronavirus aid into reserve.

Wolf is touting $300 million extra for school district operations and instruction, including setting aside $100 million of that for the poorest districts.