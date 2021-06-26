Lawmakers vote to bank pandemic funds, boost schools funding

The Pennsylvania General Assembly is giving its approval to a $39.8 billion general fund budget. Gov. Tom Wolf plans to sign it next week.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania General Assembly is giving its approval to a $39.8 billion general fund budget that puts into savings about $5 billion in federal coronavirus relief money and boosts K-12 education funding by $300 million.

The budget package that passed Friday pumps $279 million into transportation infrastructure and directs $280 million to nursing homes and similar facilities, both drawing from the federal pandemic money.

It puts $2.5 billion into the rainy day fund and doesn't spend much of the rest of the state's share of federal pandemic money.

Supporters say the reserves will help avoid future tax increases.