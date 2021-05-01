Pa Senate GOP leaders say they will delay the swearing in of Allegheny County Representative

Republican leaders say they will delay the swearing in of incumbent Jim Brewster (D-Allegheny) to the 45th senatorial district on Tuesday because of a challenge made

The 45th senatorial district includes parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

Ziccarelli submitted a 500 page contest to the Senate on Friday, challenging the results of the race and asking that the Senate determine a winner, citing an article of the state constitution that would allow them to do so.

Ziccarelli also has a lawsuit filed in federal court challenging more than 2,000 un-dated mail-in ballots in Allegheny County, including 311 in the 45th district.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar did release guidance in September saying “a ballot-return envelope with a declaration that is not filled out, dated, and signed is not sufficient and must be set aside, declared void and may not be counted.”

The Westmoreland County Board of Elections, and 61 other counties in Pennsylvania, followed Secretary Boockvar’s guidance.

Brewster received 66,261 votes and Ziccarelli received 66,192 votes. If the undated ballots are not counted, Ziccarelli will win by 24 votes.

Brewster's lawyer Clifford Levine said the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled the Allegheny County Board of Elections should count the votes and that "there is no fraud, no illegality, the supreme court ruled those votes should count.."