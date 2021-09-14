Ex-federal prosecutor under Trump joins GOP governor primary

He joins a crowded Republican field that may still get bigger; electing a Republican governor in Pennsylvania could give the GOP complete control of the statehouse.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from May 2021.

Bill McSwain, top federal prosecutor in Philadelphia under former President Donald Trump, has joined the governor's race in Pennsylvania.

He made the announcement Monday, and it did not come as a surprise. He had written to Trump in July, seeking the former president’s endorsement for governor and, before that, had told party figures that he intended to run.

McSwain criticized Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s handling of the pandemic in a campaign video also released on Monday. He also referenced "familiar Republican notes," such as culture war issues, cutting taxes, and “law and order.”

“I will fight with all the commitment I learned as a Marine and a prosecutor to restore law and order, freedom, and economic opportunity,” he said.

He also told Philadelphia radio station WPHT-AM on Monday that his campaign will be about “restoring people’s freedom and sticking up for people’s individual rights."

It is his first run for public office. The 52-year-old McSwain lives in Chester County and went back to private law practice after more than three years as the U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Pennsylvania, which included Philadelphia. He also served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Philadelphia during George W. Bush’s presidency.

McSwain in his announcement joins a crowded Republican field that may still get bigger. Lou Barletta, a former four-term congressman, has already announced his campaign, for example. Charlie Gerow, a longtime conservative activist, has also announced his run, and State Sen. Scott Martin announced an exploratory bid in June.