Conservative activist to run for Pennsylvania governor

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Charlie Gerow, a longtime conservative activist, will run for governor of Pennsylvania, joining the field of candidates vying for the Republican Party’s nomination next year.

The 66-year-old Gerow runs a communications and marketing firm in Harrisburg, is vice chairman of the American Conservative Union and is a rank-and-file state party committee member.

Gerow said he will formally announce his campaign on Thursday at a volunteer firehouse in Cumberland County, where his son is a volunteer firefighter.

Gerow has appeared on the GOP’s event circuit in recent months, speaking to audiences as a potential candidate.