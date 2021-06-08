State Sen. Scott Martin announces exploratory bid to run for Pennsylvania governor in 2022

The Lancaster County Republican is currently serving his second term in the state senate.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Note: The video is from March 19.

State Sen. Scott Martin announced Tuesday he's forming a committee to explore his prospects for a gubernatorial run in 2022.

The Lancaster County Republican announced his plans on his personal Facebook page.

“Running for Governor is not a decision that should be taken lightly, nor is it an effort that can be successfully done alone," Martin wrote. "While I have heard from many people encouraging me to run, I want to take the time to make sure that the support needed to run a winning campaign is truly there – especially among the grassroots volunteers who are the engine of any campaign – because to change Pennsylvania for the better, we must first win.

“Maybe that makes me different than the countless other candidates who have jumped in with both feet or announced an exploration, and then candidacy within fourteen days, but I believe the best thing is to find a candidate with broad-based support across Pennsylvania.”

Martin was elected to the State Senate in 2016 and won re-election in 2020.

Prior to serving in the state legislature, Martin served two terms on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.

As a Commissioner, Martin said he "never voted for a tax increase, downsized government by cutting duplicative agencies and departments, reduced debt by $40 million, and reduced costs for taxpayers through privatization and public employee benefit reform."

Martin describes himself as a "strong conservative who has spent his career fighting for limited government, support of the free market and job-creating small businesses, protection of the unborn, and preservation of the 2nd Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens."

Pennsylvania needs "fundamental changes" to be better prepared for the future, Martin said.

“In the last 10 years, our Commonwealth has had the smallest population growth except for only four other states and our population is aging as younger people and families leave for brighter opportunities elsewhere," he wrote on Facebook. "How we have done things for the last 50 years is not how we can do them now.

"As Governor, my goal would be to restart Pennsylvania by hitting the reset button and looking at how we approach everything from tax policy to education to shrinking the size of the legislature – all to improve services for residents, make us competitive in the global marketplace to spark job and economic growth, ensure the strongest fiscal discipline, and preserve the rights and freedoms of our citizens.”

As a state senator, Martin said, he has spearheaded more than 20 legislative initiatives into law. He lists among his legislative accomplishments "authoring the recent statewide Constitutional Amendments to limit the executive’s unfettered power during declared emergencies and restore the balance of powers enshrined in the state Constitution, creating new resources to help pediatric cancer children and their families, reforms to rein in the costs of higher education, and, increasing DUI penalties for repeat offenders who cause the death of another.

Martin has led the Senate Local Government, Education and Athletic Oversight Committees.

“The people I have talked to across our state want a Governor who isn’t afraid to say ‘no’ to the status quo, isn’t afraid to say ‘no’ to the insiders, and ‘no’ to how things have always been done," Martin said. "That’s what made President Trump appealing to them."

A lifelong resident of Lancaster County, Martin is one of seven children. He graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School, where he won PIAA and national heavyweight wrestling titles, and was a three time all-conference and two-time All-American as a defensive tackle on the Millersville University football team.

Martin also played professional football in the Arena League prior to his career in public service.

Martin and his wife, Amber, live in Martic Township. They have four children and six dogs and cats.