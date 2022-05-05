Rep. Rob Kauffman (R-Pa. 89th district): running for re-election

Kauffman is running for re-election to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to represent District 89. He is on the ballot in the Republican primary on May 17.

Rep. Rob Kauffman is a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, representing District 89. He assumed office on Dec. 1, 2004. His current term ends on Nov. 30, 2022.

Kauffman is running for re-election to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to represent District 89. He is on the ballot in the Republican primary on May 17, 2022.

He serves as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee for the 2021-22 Legislative Session. This committee deals with issues pertaining to criminal justice reform, firearms, family law, law enforcement, sex offenses, judicial reforms, animal cruelty, crime victims, juvenile justice, and more. He also serves on the Rules Committee and the Consumer Affairs Committee.

Kauffman earned his B.A. in political science from American University. He has served on the Greene County Board of Supervisors as vice chair, as well.