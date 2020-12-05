Rep. Rob Kauffman - PA State House District 89

Kauffman has been serving the 89th District and is running unopposed in the 2020 elections.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Republican Rob Kauffman is running unopposed for reelection to the PA House representing the 89th District that consists of part of Franklin County. This district is made up of Lurgan Township, Southampton Township, Greene Township, Guildford Township, Orrstown Borough, Shippensburg Borough, and Chambersburg Borough.

Kauffman is a graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School and the American University of Public Affairs in D.C. Before being elected to serve the 89th District, Kauffman served as vice chairman of the Greene Township Board of Supervisors.

He is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee for the 2019-20 Legislative Session. This committee deals with issues pertaining to criminal justice reform, firearms, family law, law enforcement, sex offenses, judicial reforms, animal cruelty, crime victims, juvenile justice, and more.

Kauffman is a member of numerous organizations in his community including the Greene Township Lions Club and the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce.