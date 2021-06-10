Pa. Republicans want election audit; Wolf, GOP colleagues say it won't happen | FOX43 Capitol Beat

State Sens. Doug Mastriano, Cris Dush, and State Rep. Rob Kauffman recently viewed the election audit in Arizona.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The saying goes, "A picture is worth a thousand words." Is it though, worth 80,555 votes?

That's the difference in tallies which gave President Joe Biden a win over former President Donald Trump in last November's election. Yet, when a picture surfaced of three Pennsylvania legislators -- State Sens. Doug Mastriano (R-Adams, Franklin, York, Cumberland) and Cris Dush (R-Clearfield, Jefferson, Cameron, Elk), and State Representative Rob Kauffman (R-Franklin) -- it became clear, seven months after Biden's win, lawmakers continued to call its legitimacy into question.

"There is no way anyone in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania can tell you what the vote count was," Dush said, citing what he says were unconstitutional actions by the Department of State and Pa. Supreme Court in allowing later arrival of ballots.