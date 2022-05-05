Rep. John Joyce (R-Pa. 13th district): running for re-election

Joyce is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 13th Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the Republican primary on May 17.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from May 2, 2022.

Rep. John Joyce is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 13th Congressional District. He assumed office on Jan. 3, 2019. His current term ends on Jan. 3, 2023.

Joyce is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 13th Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the Republican primary on May 17, 2022.

Prior to joining Congress, Joyce was a physician. He earned his B.S. from Penn State University and his M.D. from Temple University.

He voted "nay" to the impeachment of Former President Donald J. Trump, as well as the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021, and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

He voted "yea" to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 and the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.