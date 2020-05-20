Rep. John Joyce (R) - U.S. House District 13

Joyce is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 13th Congressional District.

John Joyce (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 13th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2021.

Joyce (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 13th Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the Republican primary on June 2, 2020.

Prior to joining Congress, Joyce was a physician. He earned his B.S. from Penn State University and his M.D. from Temple University.