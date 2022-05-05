Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa. 9th district): running for re-election

Meuser is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the Republican primary on May 17.

Rep. Dan Meuser is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on Jan. 3, 2019. His current term ends on Jan. 3, 2023.

Meuser is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the Republican primary on May 17, 2022.

Prior to serving in Congress, Meuser served as the head of the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue from 2011 to 2015 under Gov. Tom Corbett (R).

He also worked as the President of Pride Mobility Corporation, a motorized wheelchair manufacturer.

He currently serves on the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Small Business.

He voted "nay" to the impeachment of Former President Donald J. Trump, as well as the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021, and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

He voted "yea" to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022, the SAFE Banking Act of 2021, and the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.