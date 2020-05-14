Rep. Dan Meuser (R) - U.S. House District 9

Meuser, the incumbent candidate, is running for re-election.

Dan Meuser (R) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2021.

Meuser is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District.

He is on the ballot in the Republican primary on June 2, 2020.

Prior to joining Congress, Meuser served as the head of the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue from 2011 to 2015 under Gov. Tom Corbett (R). He also worked as the President of Pride Mobility Corporation, a motorized wheelchair manufacturer.

In his victory speech on November 6, 2018, Meuser said his legislative priorities included many of the president's priorities.

"We're going to be there in Washington being a strong voice for the people of the 9th and doing the things that they want and it absolutely includes President Trump's America first agenda. We won't stop until every American feels proud of their country," he said.