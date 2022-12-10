Pennsylvanians have until Oct. 24 to register to vote in the November election

The deadline to register is Oct. 24, and on Nov. 8, Commonwealth voters will elect a governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, and more.

On Monday, Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman issued a reminder for Pennsylvanians: there is one week left to register to vote in the November general election.

The deadline to register is Oct. 24, and on Nov. 8, Commonwealth voters will elect a governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, as well as all the state’s 17 congressional representatives, 25 of its 50 state senators, and all 203 of its state House members.

"All eligible Pennsylvanians who are not yet registered to vote can still register to make sure their voice is heard in the Nov. 8 general election, but they should act fast," she said in a statement.

Pennsylvanians wishing to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election must be:

A U.S. citizen for at least one month before the election.

A resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which the person wants to register and vote for at least 30 days before the election.

At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the election.

"Whichever voting option you choose – by mail ballot or at the polls on Election Day – the important thing is to vote," Chapman went on in her statement. "The officials you elect in this midterm election will make decisions that affect voters' daily lives for years to come."

Voters can also visit the state's online voter registration site to update their existing voter record with new information, such as a change of name or address.

For more information on voter registration, voting and elections, call the Department of State's year-round voter hotline at 1-877-868-3772, click here, or follow #ReadyToVotePA on social media.

For printable voter registration applications, click here.