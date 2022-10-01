Upcoming debate and new campaign fundraising numbers: Pa. daily political roundup for Oct. 13

Here’s what you need to know about Pennsylvania's elections today.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Here’s what you need to know about Pennsylvania's elections before heading to the polls.

Senate Race

Lingering auditory processing symptoms have become an issue for John Fetterman since he suffered a stroke in May.

On Friday, he gave his first on-camera interview since then to NBC News. In it, he stumbled pronouncing a few words but was able to understand the questions asked and respond quickly by using a closed captioning system. He did not appear to stumble during an hour-long virtual interview with PennLive on Wednesday.

Closed captioning will also be used in next Wednesday’s debate between Fetterman and opponent Mehmet Oz.

Campaign fundraising updates

A major Republican Super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced they raised $111 million in the third quarter. The Senate Leadership Fund (SLF) has already spent $148 million to influence Senate elections in swing states this election, according to federal records. Their ad spending in Pennsylvania alone is up to $32.6 million to support the campaign of Mehmet Oz.

“SLF is steadily closing the gap in the fight to retake the Senate majority, and our donors are fired up about slamming the brakes on Joe Biden’s disastrous left-wing agenda,” president Steven Law said in a statement. “We are hammering Democrats on inflation, gas prices, taxes and crime – and this fundraising haul means no Senate candidate can hide from their irresponsible and unsafe positions.”

John Fetterman, though, continues to lead in personal fundraising. His campaign said it raised $22 million in the third quarter, none of which was personally funded by Fetterman.

Oz’s campaign said it raised $17.2 million, $7 million of which was a personal donation from Oz.

Campaigns must submit their official fundraising numbers to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) by Oct. 15.

Upcoming campaign events

Next week will be chock full of campaign events in south-central Pennsylvania.

Josh Shapiro is holding a rally on Oct. 16 in York. The event, held in conjunction with CASA for Action, will focus on immigration issues and increasing voter turnout.

Doug Mastriano will attend a Franklin County legislative breakfast Wednesday, Oct. 19 in Greencastle.

Also on Wednesday, Mehmet Oz will answer questions at the Rotary Club of York.

Later that day, Oz will face off against John Fetterman in Harrisburg for their only scheduled debate.