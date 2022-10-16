Shapiro campaigns to boost voter turnout

Democratic candidate for governor, Josh Shapiro, spoke to Latino voters Sunday night as part of CASA in Action’s Hispanic Heritage Month events.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Democratic candidate for Governor Josh Shapiro spoke to Latino voters Sunday night as part of CASA in Action’s Hispanic Heritage Month events.

The rally comes as his campaign seeks to boost Democratic voter turnout.

Pennsylvania has about 550,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans, according to voter registration records. Therefore if everyone in the state voted for the candidates of their registered party, Democrats would have the advantage in elections.

Turnout during midterm elections, though, is usually lower. Only 58 percent of Pennsylvania voters voted during the 2018 elections.

“We’re leaving no stone unturned and competing absolutely everywhere: Republican communities, Democratic communities,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro’s outreach strategy contrasts sharply with that of his republican opponent, Doug Mastriano. While Shapiro’s campaign ads have blanketed the state for months, Mastriano’s campaign began airing its only ad in early October.

Mastriano’s strategy suggests his campaign isn’t trying to win over undecided voters; instead, the campaign is counting on his base to drive turnout.

“We’re asking you to reach out, open up your Christmas list there, start making your phone calls and asking people to get out the vote for Mastriano because the future of our state is at stake. This is no joke,” Mastriano told supporters at an event in Mercer County.