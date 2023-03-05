State Department reminds Pennsylvanians they can get the fastest primary election returns on its website

People who visit electionreturns.pa.gov can customize their searches, receive timely updates and instantly bring up their county’s election returns.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt reminded Pennsylvania residents Wednesday that the Department of State’s election night returns website will offer up-to-the-minute results from counties after the polls close for this year's primary on May 16.

“Voters, candidates, and members of the media can use this online resource to find the most comprehensive picture of how Pennsylvanians voted,” Schmidt said in a press release. “The department will post unofficial results on the site as we receive reports from each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties after the polls close at 8 p.m.”

People who visit electionreturns.pa.gov can customize their searches, receive timely updates, view results on mobile devices, use a location-based service through the “My County” link to instantly bring up their county’s election returns and connect to each county’s election results website.

Schmidt noted that Pennsylvania’s election laws do not currently allow counties to begin pre-canvassing mail-in and absentee ballots before 7 a.m. on Election Day, so the public must be patient as county elections officials diligently count every vote.

“While we know everyone will be eager to know the results, ensuring each vote is accurately and securely counted is the top priority,” Schmidt added.