Democrats underperform in South Central PA House and Senate seats; Political Science expert breaks down races

Elizabethtown PoliSci professor Fletcher McClellan joined FOX43 Morning News live to discuss State House, Senate races won by Republicans

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Republicans down the ballot in State House and Senate races across the Pennsylvania legislature either secured victories on election night or hold sizable leads as more mail-in and absentee ballots are counted Wednesday.

In South Central Pennsylvania, Democrats had hoped to pick up State Senate seats in the 13th District (Lancaster County), 15th (Perry/Dauphin), and 31st (Cumberland). They also eyed a pair of House seats in Dauphin County; the 105th District and 106th District.

Fletcher McClellan, a political science professor at Elizabethtown College, joined Matt Maisel live on FOX43 Morning News to discuss the election results.

Cumberland County totals are not complete, as 52,600 mail-in and absentee ballots were still to be counted Wednesday morning. York County had more than 76,000 ballots not reported as of Wednesday morning.

---