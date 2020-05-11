Did my vote count? How to make sure in Pennsylvania

Whether you voted by mail-in or absentee ballot, you can see if your vote was accepted and counted.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from November 4.

The 2020 General Election has ended, but the counting of votes has not.

As states continue to total their votes, the eyes of the nation and world are shifting to Pennsylvania, one of the last states to be called in the Presidential Election.

If you voted in Pennsylvania with a mail-in or absentee ballot, you can track the status of your ballot by using the state's Election Ballot Status portal.

To check you ballot's status, click here.

You will need to enter your first & last name, date of birth, and the county you vote in to get your results.

Below is an example of a mail-in ballot that was applied for in April of 2020, mailed on October 8, and processed on October 20.

As you can see in the image below, this vote was marked as "vote recorded" by the state:

The state says that the "vote recorded" status means the ballot was received by the County Elections office.

If you voted in person in Pennsylvania, you will not be able to check on your ballot status via this tool.

On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar called for patience as the commonwealth's votes are counted and promised to fight any attempts from outside the state to interfere with the election.

“Pennsylvania will have a fair election,” Wolf said in a news conference at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex Wednesday morning.

Later Wednesday afternoon, President Trump's campaign said that it is suing to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of “transparency.”