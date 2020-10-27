x
Election Stress: Is it real and how do we cope?

The American Psychological Association found 56% of Americans consider the 2020 Election to be a significant stressor.

YORK, Pa. — According to the APA survey, more than half of U.S. adults are feeling anxious about the 2020 Presidential Election.

Those results were found back in January, before the COVID-19 Pandemic.

So, can all the stress of this year be adding on as we get closer to election day?

Dr. Gregory Jantz, mental health expert and co-founder of The Center - A Place of Hope, broke down "election anxiety" on FOX43 Morning News.

He also shared tips on how to cope with all the added stress.

Check it out in the clip above.

For more information on Dr. Jantz's work, you can check out his latest book here.

