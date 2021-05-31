Trump looms large in Pennsylvania's GOP primaries in 2022

Races for governor and U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania are taking shape for 2022, and Republican candidates with ties to Donald Trump are considered strong contenders.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from our Price of Politics series in May 2021.

It's a sign of the former president’s enduring popularity in the GOP even after Trump’s baseless campaign to discredit his 2020 election loss and his role in whipping up supporters before they attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Jim Lee is the president of Susquehanna Polling and Research. He says Republican voters seem unaffected in their support for Trump-backed candidates.