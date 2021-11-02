Police continue search for missing Lancaster County woman

Jennifer Herr left home in her car Monday. The car was found at Lancaster County Central Park, but search and rescue teams have not found Herr

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman left her home Monday and has not been heard from since. Police say Jennifer L. Herr, 57, left her residence in the 100 block of South President Avenue in Lancaster, PA, in her dark gray 2012 Toyota Prius sedan.

Since that time, the car was found at Lancaster County Central Park, in West Lampeter Township. But police say all attempts by family members and officers to contact Herr have been unsuccessful.

The car was found around 6 p.m. Monday. Police and search and rescue teams have started a search of the park. Herr’s family tells police they are concerned for her welfare and ability to care for herself and have declared her an endangered missing person.

Herr was subsequently entered into the NCIC / CLEAN database as a missing person – endangered. Herr is described as 5'7 in height, weighing about 120 lbs, thin in build with brown/reddish hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark or black pants, black/yellow Millersville University sweatshirt, and a knit cap.



Any person knowing the whereabouts of, or comes into contact with Herr, needs to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401. Contact can also be made to the West Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-464-2421, as both agencies are working together to locate Herr.