Officials search for missing person in Lancaster County Central Park

Officials say the person has been missing since 8 a.m. on Nov. 1.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Officials are searching for a missing person in Lancaster County Central Park.

At around 6:20 p.m., West Lampeter Township Police Department responded to the park for a missing person who was last seen at 8 a.m. on Nov. 1.

The Lampeter Township Police Department, the Willow Street Fire Company, Lampeter Fire Company, Lancaster County Park Rangers, and Middle Creek Search and Rescue Team are assisting in the search.

No other information was given.