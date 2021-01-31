PennDOT and American Red Cross provide safety tips for upcoming Nor'easter

A winter storm warning has been placed for this upcoming snow storm. Here are key safety tips to keep in mind whether you stay home or have to head out.

It seems as if the winter is here to stay and is also getting stronger in temperatures and precipitation.

For the next few days, a winter storm warning has been set out across Central Pennsylvania to be in effect from Sunday at 3 a.m. and Tuesday at 5 a.m.

While the exact measure of snow will vary, PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Scheffler says the snow will leave conditions behind that won't be safe for drivers.

"Any kind of snow falling on the ground could present slippery road conditions," she said.

Schreffler says PennDOT crews will be out at 6 a.m. Sunday, just three hours after the winter storm warning begins.

While there will be crews on the roads, PennDOT is advising everyone to say home if they can, because the more people on the roads can create a harder time for crews.

"If there's a lot of traffic on the road, and there's an incident that happens ahead, if our trucks are stuck in the same traffic as you, we can't get there, there's no special way for us to get around everything," Schreffler said.

While the roads pose safety hazards to drivers, Laura Burke, executive director for the American Red Cross in Central PA says there are still tips to keep in mind even if you do stay home.

"Making sure all your electronics are charged, make sure that you have layers of clothing available should the power go out," Burke says, "Making sure that you have any other emergency supplies readily available in case you need them during the event of a power outage.

Burke also explains that safety doesn't just stop with us and pet owners should also follow these tips to keep their animals safe indoors.

"Make sure if they are outdoor animals that they have access to food and water, and they are in some kind of a shelter, she said, "If they are domesticated animals, make sure that they are in your home because if they're cold, we're cold."

Burke also mentions to caution to not over-exert when shoveling after snowfall as she says heart attacks following shoveling is the leading cause of death in the winter.