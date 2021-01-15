A snowy December for the Northeast

We had a very snowy December here in Pa., but what does that mean for winter moving forward?

2020 went out with a bang, bringing Winter Storm Gale and dumping impressive amounts of snowfall for some major cities in the Northeast. In just Harrisburg alone, Winter Storm Gale brought us just under one foot of snowfall in less than 24 hours. If you travel a few hours north on interstate-81 to Binghamton, they received 40 inches (!!!!) of snowfall from December 16th-December 17th. Keeping that in mind, does that mean that we are in for a long and snowy January and February?

In short, no. Actually as of this writing, there is no measurable snowfall on the ground in most major cities in the northeast meaning that we have well below average snowpack. The start of 2021 brought us an extremely dry and mild pattern that is expected to continue through the weekend, but snow lovers don't worry! We have plenty of signs from Mother Nature that an arctic blast from the North Pole will increase snow chances over the next few weeks. Most cities actually should plan for much more snowfall after the middle of January, but the type of snow matters here too.