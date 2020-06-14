Tenants behind on rent in pandemic face harassment, eviction

Some landlords, desperate to pay their own mortgages, are turning to threats and harassment to force tenants out.

BALTIMORE — The coronavirus pandemic has shut housing courts and prompted most states and federal authorities to initiate policies protecting renters from eviction.

But not everyone is covered and a number of landlords -- some desperate to pay their mortgages themselves -- are turning to threats and harassment to force tenants out.

The evictions threaten to exacerbate a problem that has plagued people of color long before the pandemic when landlords across the U.S. were filing about 300,000 eviction requests every month.