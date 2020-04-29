Attorney General asks landlords not start new eviction proceedings until July

The State Supreme Court order halting residential evictions expires on May 11.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro is asking landlords to hold off on starting a new eviction process until July 15.

The Office of Attorney General and the Pennsylvania Apartment Association are coming together and asking landlords to speak with their tenants and not start any new eviction process for non-payment until July 15.

Instead, they recommend that landlords:

● Extend grace periods for late payments and waive late fees for residents that have provided documentation of financial hardship or loss of employment related to the COVID-19 crisis

● Create payment plans for residents, including those who had previously outstanding eviction balances and put the plan in writing

● Help residents identify and access resources available to them through government and community programs