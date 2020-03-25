Harrisburg mayor suspends all evictions for the duration of the city's emergency disaster declaration

“The City of Harrisburg understands that individuals may have trouble paying their rent promptly in the midst of this health crisis," mayor Eric Papenfuse said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg mayor Eric Papenfuse announced Wednesday he has suspended the eviction and displacement of residential tenants and occupants for the duration of the City's disaster declaration.

This declaration is in accordance with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court order of a Statewide Judicial Emergency issued on March 18, 2020, Papenfuse's office said in a press release.

The announcement says the City of Harrisburg fully supports and mandates the temporary suspension of eviction, ejection, or displacement of any residential property tenant or occupant, including those who occupy rooming houses, whose ability to pay rent has been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“The City of Harrisburg understands that individuals may have trouble paying their rent promptly in the midst of this health crisis. We will not make matters worse by allowing landlords to evict during this disaster emergency,” said Papenfuse.

Harrisburg Codes Administrator Dave Patton is actively reaching out to landlords in the city regarding this Mayoral declaration, Papenfuse's office said.