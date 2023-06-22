York non-profit hosts homeless Veterans support event

They served our country and now they're living on the streets. A new event in York supports Pennsylvania's homeless Veterans.

YORK, Pa. — On a rainy day at WellSpan Park in York, the field was empty, but the bases were covered.

Crispus Attucks York's Veterans Stand Down to Homelessness Event served dozens of people without a home.

"There are a lot of homeless people out there right now and unfortunately most folks we just walk on by or drive on by them," said Jomo Beatty, Crispus Attucks York's program monitor. "For some of these folks, this is life-saving."

It was a chance to grab a hot meal and stock up on supplies.

Veterans were greeted by American Legion representatives and a Vet Center unit. Dozens were given bags filled with all the essentials; food, water and toiletries.

Some changed into new clothes and shoes after a free trim and a hot shower.

"I know there were a few that stopped down today to get a haircut and some of them had said how they haven't had showers in weeks," Beatty said. "I couldn't imagine that, I truly couldn't."

Visitors were offered health and dental screenings, while learning about services available in the community, helping them overcome their situation and find stable housing.

"A home does change a person," said Kim Pritchard, service coordinator manager for Affordable Housing Advocates. "It gives them a foundation to live. It gives them a nice purpose and that's what we're all about."

The Stand Down event had enough supplies to serve many more.

"Whether they're Veterans or homeless people in general, they hide," Beatty said. "They feel locked up and left out of society. Most of them when there's events like this, even when the information is out there, some of them are reluctant to come and participate."