State Senate votes unanimously to approve former SCI-Camp Hill superintendent Dr. Laurel Harry as leader of Pa. Department of Corrections

A 24-year veteran of the department, Harry is the first woman to lead the Department of Corrections in Commonwealth history.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The former superintendent of SCI Camp Hill was unanimously approved by the Pa. State Senate Thursday to lead the Department of Corrections, Governor Josh Shapiro's office announced.

Dr. Laurel Harry is a 24-year veteran of the department who began her career in 1999 as a drug and alcohol treatment specialist.

She has since served a variety of roles for the department, including drug and alcohol treatment specialist supervisor, unit manager, deputy superintendent, 10 years as superintendent of SCI Camp Hill, and, most recently, acting western region deputy secretary, Shapiro's office said in a press release.

Dr. Harry is the first woman to lead the Department of Corrections in the history of the Commonwealth.

The soon-to-be State Corrections leader graduated from the Criminal Justice Executive Leadership Program in 2008 and the Leadership Development Institute in 2010.

She earned her doctorate in criminal justice at California University of Pennsylvania and also holds a master’s degree in counseling and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from West Virginia University.