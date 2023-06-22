Funeral arrangements for slain State Police trooper Lt. Jacques Rougeau Jr. announced

Two public viewings are arranged for June 26 at the Baywood Convention Center in Erie, followed by a funeral service on June 27, held at the same location.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Thursday the funeral arrangements for Jacques “Jay” F. Rougeau Jr., who lost his life in the line of duty on Saturday.

The services will be held on Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27 at the Bayfront Convention Center, located at 1 Sassafras Pier in Erie. Public viewing is scheduled for two sessions on Monday, June 26 from noon to 3:00 p.m. and again from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the same location.

Commonwealth Media Services will be providing a live stream and a satellite feed of Tuesday’s services, with more details forthcoming.

Rougeau was shot and killed when he encountered Brandon Stine, who was the subject of an intense manhunt following two incidents in Juniata County earlier Saturday.

Stine fired multiple rounds from a rifle at marked patrol vehicles in the parking lot of Troop G in Lewistown.

Lt. James A. Wagner then encountered Stine and was wounded by a round that entered his patrol vehicle. After fatally shooting Rougeau, Stine was killed in an exchange of gunfire.

Rougeau was assigned to Troop G, Lewistown. He enlisted in the PSP in June 2020 as a member of the 160th cadet class. Upon graduation, he was assigned to Troop J, York. He transferred to Troop G, Lewistown in March 2023. He was 29 years old.

Rougeau is the 104th member of the PSP to make the ultimate sacrifice by giving his life in the line of duty.

Wagner, 45, remains in critical condition at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He enlisted in the PSP in September 2002 and is assigned as station commander of Troop G, Bedford.

Anyone interested in donating to assist the troopers’ families can send a check to the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) at 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110.