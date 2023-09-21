Working on an orchard | Tyler Tries It

FOX43's Tyler Hatfield went to Flinchbaugh's Orchards in Hellam Township, York County, to learn what it takes to harvest and grade apples for the market.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fall is apple season.

But how do apples make it to your favorite farmer's market or grocery store?

FOX43's Tyler Hatfield went to Flinchbaugh's Orchards in Hellam Township, York County, to learn what it takes to harvest and grade apples on an orchard.

Tyler learned how to pick apples right from the tree. Julie Keene, market manager at Flinchbaugh's Orchards, says you not only have to be quick and strong but also gentle enough to not bruise the fruit.

From the orchard, Tyler went to the market to learn how to grade and clean the apples that were just picked. Using a machine that moves the apples along a conveyer belt, the fruit is polished and filtered based on size and shape.

After the clean, the apples are chosen by hand if they make the cut for the market. The other apples are not wasted, but instead stored in a cooler to be used for cider, pies and so much more.

For Keene, every day is a reminder as to why her work on the orchard is so important.

"It’s our livelihood," said Keene. "Fruit on the tree, on the trailer rolling into the market, or in a basket coming out the front door—I learned the hard way that money does grow on trees."

Even with hardships from heat waves to hail storms, Keene says she wouldn't trade her life on the orchard for anything.

"Its sweet," said Keene. "From the fruit to the joys of it, it’s a sweet, sweet life."