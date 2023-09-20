State lawmakers push for earlier 2024 presidential primary to give Pennsylvania voters bigger say in nominees

In an attempt to give Pennsylvania voters a bigger voice, the state Senate approved a bill 45-2 that would move the 2024 primary election from April 23 to March 19.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A bill approved Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Senate could move the state’s 2024 primary election more than a month earlier.

Senate Bill 224, which passed with a vote of 45-2, would move next year's primary election five weeks earlier, from April 23 to March 19.

Lawmakers say it’s a change that will give Pennsylvania voters a bigger voice.

"Here we are, the fifth-most registered voters in the country not having input into who the candidates are for our parties," said State Senator Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland County). "This bill gives Pennsylvania citizens a voice at the beginning of the process because it always comes down to us at the end of the process."

In 2020, 35 states held their primary presidential elections before Pennsylvania and when it came time for Pennsylvanians to vote, the races were all but decided.

With 186 delegates up for grabs from the Commonwealth, President Biden was already winning his race over then-candidate Bernie Sanders 1556 delegates to 1004, a difference of 552. President Trump was winning the Republican race in a landslide of 1683 to 1.

"So often I hear from constituents that by the time we get to vote in a presidential primary, the decision’s already been made," said State Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York County). "By moving it up to March 19th, our primary voters are going to have a greater choice as to which candidate they want to support as well as having a greater influence on ultimately who becomes each of the party’s nominees to run for president."

Under the new bill, the primary season would be compressed to 11 weeks but would give Pennsylvania the same primary date as Ohio, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Arizona. It would also move it ahead of New York, Delaware, Rhode Island and Wisconsin's primary elections.

Democrats have warned the change would give local election officials less time to handle election-related duties but the bill’s supporters are confident in their ability.

"I understand it's a challenge for the counties, but they have time and time again pulled up their bootstraps and gotten through some really tough issues during elections, and I am sure they will do so again," said State Sen. Ward.

The senators add it will encourage more Pennsylvanians to engage in a voting decision that has a long-lasting impact.

"People who are elected to serve in these capacities, whether it’s the president of the United States or whether it’s on your borough council, make decisions that can impact your lives and your livelihoods," said State Sen. Phillips-Hill. "So being engaged, having a say, and voting is very important."