Second phase of research, development of city-wide safety camera network begins in City of York

The city council and Better York selected LogosWorks Partners to research the design of and a financing plan for the camera network.

YORK, Pa. — Better York and the York City Council announced Thursday the selection of a social enterprise company that will lead the second phase of the research and design of a proposed public safety camera network in the city.

LogosWorks Partners, a York-based social enterprise overseen by a community board of directors, will be responsible for completing the design and financing plan for the public safety camera network, the company said in a press release.

The second phase of development follows the first phase, which was conducted and completed in 2021 by Parker International Security, led by Montez Parker.

The proposed public safety camera network would be an actively monitored camera system operating throughout the City of York, LogosWorks said.

"This network aims to augment the existing patchwork of private and public cameras on buildings and homes, which is currently dispersed throughout the city ad hoc fashion," LogosWorks said.

The proposed network would be similar in design to the system operated in Lancaster by the Lancaster Safety Coalition, as well as other best-in-practice networks operating in other US cities.

To ensure operational efficiency, guarantee legal validity, and safeguard civil liberties, extensive research will be conducted to identify the best governing models and policies from across the nation, LogosWorks said.

The York City Council has requested the project be collaboratively designed with community input. The project would utilize the public infrastructure and therefore would need Council's final approval.

Potential Benefits of the Public Safety Camera Network

Enhanced Response to Violence and Crime: Through active monitoring, City police can be directed to crime scenes in a timely manner, enabling them to track violent suspects more safely and in real time. Investigative Efficiency: Comprehensive video records provided by the public safety camera network will serve as a valuable tool for the city police department’s detectives. The availability of sophisticated video evidence after a violent crime will significantly reduce the time required to track down and apprehend suspects. Strengthened Prosecution: Video evidence is a powerful tool in obtaining convictions of violent criminals. The availability of high-quality footage will aid prosecutors in building strong cases. Reduction in Reliance on Witnesses: The public safety camera network will reduce the need for firsthand witness testimony of violent crimes, addressing a significant challenge faced by both the police and the District Attorney’s office. Documentation and Accountability: The system will provide an additional layer of documentation and accountability for law enforcement officers, enhancing transparency.

LogosWorks' tasks during the second phase include determining the most appropriate technology and installation plan, developing organizational governance, policies, and procedures, and estimating capital and operating costs.

The project is funded by a group of foundations and businesses in York that are deeply committed to creating a safe and thriving City of York. The final results of this study will be presented to York City Council and made public, the company said.

The public safety camera network project originated from a study of gun violence in the City of York, conducted in July 2020 by Better York in partnership with the York County Community Foundation.

The study compared York to a group of 20 peer cities in terms of size, density, and sociodemographic composition, revealing a concerning issue with local gun violence relative to those peer cities.

Among the four Pennsylvania cities in the peer group (York, Harrisburg, Lancaster, and Reading), Lancaster consistently outperformed the others in all measurements, the company said.

This led to the exploration of Lancaster’s actively-monitored public safety camera network, owned and operated by the private, non-profit Lancaster Safety Coalition for approximately two decades.