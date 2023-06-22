York City Police, HACC announce new scholarship initiative to combat gun violence

Applications for the program aiming to combat gun violence are now open.

YORK, Pa. — It’s a first-of-its-kind program aiming to combat gun violence.

“What we’ve done today, what we’ve been able to pull off, is going to stand for hope," said Michael Muldrow, York City Police Commissioner. "It’s going to stand for people being able to dream again.”

York City police and the York County District Attorney are teaming up with Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) to give scholarships for the school to those who have been impacted by gun violence.

The scholarship is called the "More Graduations, Less Funerals" Opportunity Scholarship.

“Part of our goal and our mission is to look at changing lives, destinies and family trees," said Dr. John "Ski" Sygielski, president of HACC. "And this gives us an opportunity to be able to do that.”

Applications are open to both victims of gun violence, as well as offenders who have served their time and have an otherwise clean record.

Family members of these individuals are also eligible to apply.

“This is a door. This is literally going to be a door for people on both sides of those lines to be able to open a door to a better life," said Commissioner Muldrow. "And not only for them but to be able to take their family, a whole generation of people with them.”

The scholarships will allow individuals to take courses in nursing, welding, and other fields, helping them get back on their feet and back into the working world.

“When people work they can pay taxes, they can take care of their families," said Dave Sunday, York County District Attorney. "This is a win across the board and I’m very proud to be a part of this.”

York police are starting with $50,000 of their own funding, which will sustain the program through January of next year.

Mayor Michael Helfrich is also asking City Council to approve $500,000 in ARPA funds to keep it going.

“We don’t just talk the talk. We don’t just scream, ‘More graduations and less funerals,’ and walk away," said Tiff Lowe, project manager of Group Violence Intervention. "We’re going to do something about it and [we're] making history. And it’s going to be good history.”

More information about the scholarship program and how to apply can be found here.