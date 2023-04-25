Downtown Inc. announces recipients of its 2023 Welcoming Communities Grants

The grants were awarded to groups or individuals who help create welcoming, diverse events to enhance the City of York, the non-profit group said on Tuesday.

YORK, Pa. — Downtown Inc., a non-profit group with a mission to encourage investment and development in downtown York, announced the recipients of its 2023 Welcoming Communities Grants on Tuesday.

The recipients will all "host sustainable community events or programs that contribute to creating a welcoming and connected community for all in York City through diversity, accessibility and cultural representation," the group said in a press release.

The Welcoming Communities Grants Program is administered by Downtown Inc and is made possible through the financial support of Better York, Powder Mill Foundation, and the York County Community Foundation.

“Creating a welcoming community in Downtown York is vital to residents and visitors alike,” said Jonathan Desmarais, Director of Downtown Inc. “Now in its fourth year, we received more and more applicants providing creative ways to make Downtown York a welcoming place for all.

"We are grateful to our external community partners who reviewed the letters, met with different event organizers, and ultimately chose 11 exceptional events and programs to be funded.”

A total of $15,000 in grant funds were allocated to the following 11 organizations or individuals: