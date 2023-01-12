YCSWA disposed of 2.62 tons of expired prescription medication in 2022, report says

The medications were collected via Medication Return Boxes, community drug takebacks, and through law enforcement, the company said.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Solid Waste Authority disposed of more than 2.6 tons of expired medication collected through its secure Medication Return Box Program, community drug take-back events and illegal drugs delivered by law enforcement for destruction last year, the company said Thursday.

Currently, 20 York County police department locations partner with YCSWA to host Medication Return Boxes in their police department lobbies, the company said.

YCSWA’s Medication Return Box Program provides a secure disposal option for unwanted medications from residential sources at no cost to the public or to law enforcement agencies. All York County police departments have been invited to participate.

Illegal drugs captured by law enforcement are also destroyed at no cost, YCSWA said.

The secure Medication Return Boxes, purchased by YCSWA from MedReturn, work like a mailbox: once medications are deposited, they cannot be retrieved and are contained in a locked compartment accessible only by law enforcement. The heavy-duty green metal box bolts to the floor and wall.

Medications collected in the box are delivered by law enforcement to YCSWA’s waste-to-energy facility, the York County Resource Recovery Center, for safe and complete destruction.

Law enforcement also maintains the box and secures medications that are received until they can be destroyed, YCSWA said.

YCSWA’s waste-to-energy facility is equipped with state-of-the-art combustion technology and air emission controls making it York County’s best waste management tool for destruction of medications and illegal drugs seized in law enforcement actions, the company said.

The facility’s operator, Covanta York Renewable Energy, also supports this method that ensures complete destruction of medications and illegal drugs at the York County Resource Recovery Center.

“Using waste-to-energy technology to destroy medications and illegal drugs keeps them out of landfills and wastewater treatment systems," said Dave Vollero, YCSWA's executive director. "We have long advised residents to make medications unrecognizable and unpalatable and place them out with their regular garbage for delivery to our facility.

"For those residents not comfortable with placing medication out at the curb, the Medication Return Box Program offers a convenient and secure option that achieves the same results: safe management, complete destruction, and production of alternative energy.”

Residents interested in dropping medication at a return box location should remove their personal information from containers before depositing them in boxes, YCSWA said.

Only residential prescription medications are accepted at the boxes. Pharmacies, hospitals, and other commercial sources of medications are not eligible to participate, according to YCSWA.

Syringes and other “sharps” are not accepted in this program, the company added.

The public may deposit unwanted medications anonymously in Medication Return Boxes during lobby hours as listed below, except on holidays.

Carroll Township Police Department, 555 Chestnut Grove Road, Dillsburg, PA. Open Monday through Friday, 8:30AM to 4:30PM

City of York Police Department, 50 West King Street, York, PA. Open Monday through Friday from 6AM to 10:30PM.

Fairview Township Police Department, 599 Lewisberry Road, New Cumberland, PA. Open Monday through Friday from 8AM to 4:30PM.

Hanover Borough Police Department, 44 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Open Monday through Friday from 8AM to 4:30PM.

Hellam Township Police Department, 44 Walnut Springs Road, York, PA. Open Monday through Friday from 8AM to 4:30PM.

Lower Windsor Township Police Department, 2425 Craley Rd, Wrightsville, PA. Open Monday through Friday from 8AM to 4:30PM.

Newberry Township Police Department, 1905 Old Trail Road, Etters, PA. Open Monday through Friday from 8:30AM to 4:30PM.

North Hopewell Township Police Department, 13081High Point Road, Felton, PA. Open Monday through Thursday from 7:30AM to 3:00PM.

Northeastern Regional Police Department, 5570 Board Road, Mount Wolf, PA. Open Monday through Friday from 7:30AM to 4PM.

Northern York County Regional Police Department, 1445 East Canal Road, Dover, PA. Open Monday through Friday from 8AM to 4:30PM.

Northern York County Regional Police Department Substation, 6115 Thoman Drive, Spring Grove, PA. Open Monday and Wednesday 12:30PM to 4:30PM, Tuesday and Thursday 8:00 AM to Noon, closed Friday.

Penn Township Police Department, 20 Wayne Avenue, Hanover, PA. Open Monday through Friday from 8AM to 4:30PM.

Southern Regional Police Department, 47 E. High Street, New Freedom, PA. Open Monday through Friday from 8AM to 4PM.

Spring Garden Township Police Department, 340 Tri Hill Road in Spring Garden Township. Open Monday through Friday from 8AM to 4:30PM.

Springettsbury Township Police Department, 1501 Mount Zion Road, York, PA. Open Monday through Friday from 8AM to 5PM.

West Manchester Township Police Department, 380 East Berlin Road, York, PA. Open Monday through Friday from 8AM to 4:30PM.

West Manheim Township Municipal Office, 2412 Baltimore Pike Hanover, PA

West York Borough Police Department, 1700 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA. Open Monday through Friday, 9AM to 4:30PM

Windsor Township Building, 1480 Windsor Road, Red Lion

York Area Police Department, 33 Oak Street, York, PA. Open Monday through Friday from 8AM to 5PM.