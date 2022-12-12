YCSWA will again offer free Christmas tree recycling to York County residents

Now in its 35th year, the YCSWA program allows residents to dispose of their trees at the York County Resource Recovery Center in Manchester Township.

YORK, Pa. — The York County Solid Waste Authority announced it will once again hold its free Christmas Tree Recycling Program at the York County Resource Recovery Center.

Beginning December 26, York County residents are encouarged to bring their trees to the parking lot across the street from the Manchester Township facility, located at 2651 Blackbridge Road.

Residents must remove any ornaments, lights, tinsel and protective bags prior to dropping their tree off, the YCSWA said.

H&H General Excavating will recycle the trees into mulch.

"This program is a great way for residents to easily dispose of their Christmas tree while reducing waste," the YCSAW said. "The Christmas Tree Recycling Program runs through January 31, 2023. This is the 35th year YCSWA has offered the program."

Many municipalities now offer curbside Christmas tree collection for their residents, as well, the YCSWA said. Residents should call their municipal office to see if their municipality offers a curbside collection program.

Directions to the York County Resource Recovery Center parking lot:

From I-83: Proceed on I-83 to Exit 21. As you come off the exit ramp, get i mmediately into the far left turning lane and proceed to stoplight at intersection of Toronita Street and Rt. 30E (you will see the "Round the Clock Diner" at this intersection).

At the stoplight, turn left onto Toronita Street (Toronita turns into Blackbridge Road). Proceed approximately 1 1/2 miles and follow signs to Christmas Tree Recycling drop-off.