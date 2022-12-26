York County Solid Waste Authority holds free Christmas tree recycling program for all residents

The program is now in full swing and runs through January 31st.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — For the last 35 years, the York County Solid Waste Authority has been offering people the opportunity to dispose of their Christmas tree in an eco-friendly way.

“We don’t want to see trees thrown along the side of the road; you know thrown down a riverbank. We want residents to dispose of it properly, so that’s why we offer this program," said Jen Cristofoletti, the Community Services Specialist at the York County Solid Waste Authority.

People can drop off their tree at the parking lot directly across the street from the York County Resource Recovery Center in Manchester Township. The Resource Recovery Center is located at 2651 Blackbridge Road.

Before you drop off your tree make sure to remove the ornaments, tinsels, garlands, and tree bags. After the trees are dropped off, they are taken to a general contractor.

“What they do is they will turn the trees into mulch. So, it’s a really neat way in York County of recycling the trees into something new," said Cristofoletti.

The program is now in full swing and runs through January 31st.

“Normally, the first week in January is when we’ll get a bunch of trees, I would say first week to probably third week in January and then it kind of drops off until the end of the program on January 31st," said Cristofoletti.

52 tons of trees were collected last year.

Here are the areas in Central Pa. collecting Christmas trees:

Lancaster Township, Lancaster Location

Location: Lancaster Township Woody Waste Facility

December TBD, 2022 thru January TBD, 2023.

In the designated (signed) area only. Located at the entrance to the woody waste facility.

Real trees only.

All decorations must be removed.

No tree bags.

No artificial trees or yard waste.

Carlisle

Christmas Tree Collection will begin on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, and run through Tuesday, January 17, 2022.

Trees must be placed at the curb in front of your property for collection on your scheduled garbage collection day.

Remove all decorations and tree bags.

Artificial trees will be collected by the Borough’s solid waste hauler as a bulk item.

Place your artificial tree curbside with your garbage and recyclables for collection.

Derry Township, Dauphin County

Christmas Tree Collection Schedule:

Monday

W. Areba Ave., W. Caracas Ave., W. Granada Ave., Beech Ave., Chestnut Ave., Cedar Ave., Swatara Ave., Reese Ave., Half St., Andscott Manor, Robin Rd. (area), Stafford Heights, E. Caracas Ave./E. Granada Ave. (in town), E. Areba Ave., Java Ave., Ceylon Ave., Bahia Ave., Para Ave., Hockersville Rd., Fishburn Rd., Hilltop Rd., Clark Rd., Church Rd., Valley View (area), McCorkle Rd., Old Hershey Rd., Gates Rd., Jacobs Creek

Tuesday

Locust Ave., Maple Ave., Elm Ave., Oak Lane, Briarcrest (area), Cherry Dr., Peach Ave., Somerset Dr., Cambridge Commons, Glenn Acres, Glenn Acres East, Chadds Ford, South Hills (area), Sandhill Rd. (North of Roush Rd.)

Wednesday

Mill St., Hillcrest Rd., Orchard Rd., Glen Rd., Valley Rd. (in town), Cocoa Ave., Cocoa Townes, Laurel Woods, Sandhill Rd. (South of Roush Rd.), Woodridge Manor, Roush Rd., Welbeckon, The Meadows, Hillcrest (area), Hillchurch Road, Twin Oaks/Sunnyside (area), Village of Innsbruck, Shady Hill Estates, Waltonville Road, Walton Spring Hills, Stoney Run, Bullfrog Valley Road, Landvater Road

Thursday

Ridge Rd., Linden Rd., Brook Lane, Governor Rd., Clifton Heights Rd., Stone Creek, Dartmouth Farms, JoAnn Ave., Locust Ave., Middletown Road, Southpoint, Southpoint Commons, Mountain View, Orchard Run, Indian Run, Deer Run, Carol Acres, Carol Acres East, The Oaks, Waltoncroft, Derry Woods, Oakmont, Division St., Royal St., Old Quarry Rd., Park Village Plaza Rd.