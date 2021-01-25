Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Chambersburg

Last Friday's jackpot, worth $1.5 billion, was won by one person in Michigan. The ticket sold in Chambersburg matched 5 winning numbers, but not the yellow Megaball.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Franklin County sold a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for last Friday's drawing, the Lottery said Monday.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 4-26-42-50-60, but not the yellow Mega Ball 24, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding, the Lottery said.

The Sunoco gas station and convenience store on the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue in Chambersburg sold the ticket, and receives a $5,000 bonus, the Lottery said.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated, the Lottery said. Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

More than 357,400 other PA Lottery Mega Millions tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 75,800 tickets purchased with Megaplier. Players are advised to check their tickets, according to the Lottery.

A jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket for last Friday's drawing was sold in Michigan. The jackpot-winning ticket, worth an estimated annuity value of $1.05 billion or $776.6 million cash, is the second-largest in Mega Millions® history.