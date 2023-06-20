State Police vehicle struck during traffic stop on I-83 in York County

The trooper was conducting a traffic stop Tuesday morning when their vehicle was struck by another car. No injuries have been reported.

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — Authorities are investigating a reported crash involving a State Police vehicle on Interstate 83 in York County.

It was reported at 8:40 p.m. on I-83 North near Mt. Airy Road and Plank Road, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson said.

According to PennDOT, initial reports indicate a State Police trooper was conducting a routine traffic stop on the side of the highway when their vehicle was struck by another car.

No injuries were reported, PennDOT said.

There are minor traffic delays in the area, but no lanes are closed, PennDOT said.

The vehicle that struck the police cruiser was disabled, and both vehicles needed to be towed from the scene, according to State Police.