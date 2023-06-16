State Police troopers euthanize escaped cow along Interstate 81 in Franklin County

A video of the Thursday morning incident outside Shippensburg was posted on social media, sparking a debate on whether the troopers acted properly.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — State Police in Franklin County euthanized an escaped cow that was seen running along the median between the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near Shippensburg Thursday morning, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.

According to a statement issued by Trooper Megan Frazer, a State Police spokesperson, responding troopers attempted to corral the animal with their vehicles as it ran free along the interstate, but were unable to do so.

The troopers then exited their vehicles and deployed a Taser in an attempt to slow the animal, before one of the troopers used a firearm to euthanize it—a method approved by American Veterinary Medical Association guidelines, Frazer said.

A passing driver recorded video of the incident and posted it to Facebook, generating a debate in the comments between those who felt the troopers could have avoided shooting the animal and those who noted the potential danger to passing traffic. (Note: Due to the content of the video, viewer discretion is advised.)

In a statement issued Friday, Frazer said State Police have "extensive guidance in place for how and when animal destruction may be undertaken," and noted that the guidance requires an administrative review of all incidents of this nature.

A review of the incident "to determine if applicable policy was adhered to" is currently underway, Frazer added.

Frazer said State Police policy does allow for the destruction of farm animals "under certain conditions," and added that "a large animal running freely near vehicles traveling at interstate speeds, by its very nature, presents a serious danger to the motoring public."