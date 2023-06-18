State Police identify troopers shot in attack in Juniata County

Pa. State Police revealed the names of the trooper killed, the trooper injured, and gunman, as well as a timeline of Saturday's shooting in Juniata Co.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — One day after an attack on Pennsylvania State Police in Juniata County, the flags at Pennsylvania State Police headquarters flew at half-staff.

Officials identified Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr. as the trooper shot and killed in the line of duty during the attack.

Rougeau would have celebrated three years on the job on June 29.

Another trooper, Lieutenant James Wagner, 45, was also shot during the hours-long ordeal.

Lt. Wagner, a dad to three sons, is spending Father’s Day fighting for his life at Hershey Medical Center.

"Our hearts and prayers are with these brave troopers and their families," Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris said.

The tragic events played out over multiple hours and in multiple municipalities in Juniata County Saturday.

It all started at 11 a.m. on June 17, when Thompsontown resident Brandon Stine arrived at the Troop G Barracks in Fermanagh Township, Juniata County.

"Mr. Stine got out of his vehicle and fired several rounds from a long rifle into marked patrol cars," Commissioner Paris said.

Stine fled, kicking off a massive search.

At 12:45 p.m., troopers found and exchanged gunfire with Stine along Washington Avenue in Mifflintown where Lt. Wagner was shot.

“Troopers, citizens, EMTs and other first responders arrived at the scene," Commissioner Paris said. "They attempted and successfully provided life-saving first aid to Lieutenant Wagner."

Lt. Wagner was taken to Lewistown Hospital before being flown to Hershey Medical Center.

The search continued for Stine, who was in contact with police.

“He was playing somewhat of a game of cat and mouse with them," Pennsylvania State Police Deputy Commissioner of Operations Lt. Colonel George Bivens said. "There were phone calls, there were attempts to try and negotiate with him. But there were phone calls from him providing a location and then he wouldn't be there."

Around 2:30 p.m., Trooper Rougeau was hit and shot.

“One of our troopers traveling down Baumgardner Drive towards Swamp Road, unfortunately, was ambushed by Mr. Stein, from the area of swamp road with a gunshot," Lt. Colonel Bivens said. "[The bullet] struck trooper Rougeau through the windshield of his patrol car, killing him."

Police soon pinned Stine in nearby Walker Township.

“What I witnessed, and I will tell you in my many years with the Pennsylvania State Police and many serious situations, was one of the most intense, unbelievable gunfights I have ever witnessed," Lt. Colonel Bivens said.

Video from a person nearby captured the echo of rounds.

Stine died from his injuries.

Police say they are not aware of any prior threats made to the PSP Lewistown Barracks prior to the incident, which left Commissioner Colonel Paris with few words.

“Two words that stick out to me are our tragedy and harrowing, it was a tragic and harrowing day," Commissioner Paris said.

Lt. Wagner is currently listed in critical condition here at Hershey Medical Center.

State Police say they do not have a motive and the investigation is ongoing.

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association said Monday it wants to provide information to the public on two charities for anyone wishing to help the families of Rougeau Jr. and Wagner.

Donations can be sent to: PSTA Survivors Fund, 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110. These donations are distributed directly to the families of Troopers Rougeau and Wagner.

Contributions can also be made to the Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation. This non-profit, tax-deductible 501(C)3 foundation provides funding for families when a trooper is killed in the line of duty, among other services.

For more information, please see: https://www.troopershelpingtroopers.org.