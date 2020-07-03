Harrisburg man indicted on drug trafficking and firearms charges

According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, Mikal Jones is alleged to have possessed marijuana with the intent to distribute it in April 2019 in Harrisburg City.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced the indictment of a 22-year-old Harrisburg man by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearms charges on March 4.

According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, Mikal Jones is alleged to have possessed marijuana with the intent to distribute it in April 2019 in Harrisburg City.

It is also alleged in the indictment that Jones possessed a firearm during and in relation to his drug trafficking activities, as stated in a release from

Attorney David Freed.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make their neighborhoods safer.