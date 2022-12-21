Man dies after being ejected from truck in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed Tuesday night following a single-vehicle crash in York County.



It happened shortly after 8:45 p.m. along the 4900 block of East Berlin Road in Paradise Township.



Investigators say the unidentified man was driving east when his truck veered off the road and rolled several times before catching fire. The man was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the York County Coroner's office.